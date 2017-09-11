Automotive Service Association Meets with U.S. Treasury Officials to Discuss Future of Federal Insurance Office

The Automotive Service Association’s Collision Operations Committee recently met with Federal Insurance Office (FIO) Deputy Director Steven Seitz and other FIO officials to discuss the future of the agency, as well as its vehicle-related work in the property and casualty sector.

Attendees were able to provide FIO senior officials with first-hand insight into the relationships between collision repair shops, consumers and insurance companies.

As part of the committee’s Washington, D.C., visit, committee members discussed the importance of federal oversight of the insurance industry and the need to protect the FIO with key congressional offices.

“We were very encouraged by the conversations we had today,” said Scott Benavidez, director of the committee, after the meeting. “The collision shop-insurer dynamic is often overlooked, but we were able to bring attention to the issues that directly affect our industry. We also had the opportunity to share our experiences with decision-makers on Capitol Hill and deliver the message that FIO does not need to go away.”

