An amendment proposed for the Ohio budget legislation would exempt insurers from providing notice to customers when non-OEM parts are used in a repair.

If enacted, the repair shop would be held responsible for notifying the customer.

“As most auto insurers’ policies require the use of non-OEM or used parts during the repair of the vehicle, the measure would place an unfair burden of enforcing the insurer’s provisos on the repairer,” the Automotive Service Association (ASA) asserted.

The national and Ohio chapters of ASA said they oppose the amendment and encourage repairers to send a letter of opposition to their state legislators.

To send a letter in opposition to the proposed amendment, visit TakingTheHill.com, click “Alerts” and scroll down to Ohio.