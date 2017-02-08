Automotive Service Association Opens Online Registration for 2017 Business Meeting

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has opened online registration for its 2017 Annual Business Meeting, which will take place April 24-26 at the Magnolia Hotel in Denver.

The event will kick off with a welcome reception on April 24. Federated Insurance is sponsoring the reception.

On April 25, ASA invites all members to attend a Board of Directors meeting, in which the association will swear in board members for 2017-2018. Prior to the board meeting, all attendees are invited to a general member luncheon. Following the board meeting, there will be an invitation-only recognition dinner.

On April 26, the Collision and Mechanical Operations committees and the Board of Directors of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) will hold separate meetings in the morning. Later in the day, an invitation-only group will attend a Colorado Rockies game. AutoZone is sponsoring the group outing.

The attendee registration fee for the meeting is $99.95, which includes the reception and luncheon. Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of attendees.

For more information about the meeting, a schedule of events and online registration, visit http://members.asashop.org/events/. Attendees also can use the site to book reservations at the Magnolia Hotel.