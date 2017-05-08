The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is voicing its opposition to another bill that would eliminate a state’s vehicle safety inspection program – this time in Louisiana.

If lawmakers pass Louisiana House Bill 597, residents would be required to pay an annual fee to the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in lieu of the state’s vehicle safety inspection program.

State Rep. Lawrence Bagley introduced the bill.

“Repairers understand the importance of these programs,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative. “Studies have shown that vehicle safety inspection programs prevent accidents, injuries and deaths. We encourage repairers and vehicle owners to contact the Louisiana legislature in opposition to HB 597.”

ASA said it urges Louisiana repairers to visit TakingTheHill.com and click “Alerts” to send a letter to their legislator(s) opposing this legislation.

Recently, the association voiced its opposition to two Texas bills that would jettison the state’s vehicle safety inspection program.