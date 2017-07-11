Automotive Service Association Will Hold 2018 Business Meeting at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., will be the site of the Automotive Service Association’s 2018 Annual Business Meeting and Conference.

The association chose the “magical” location “to re-establish this event as a can’t-miss opportunity for members and their families.”

The event will take place May 2-6 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Located on 87 acres of lakefront property at Walt Disney World, the resort is situated between Epcot and Hollywood Studios, as well as within walking distance of 9,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and nightlife at Disney’s Boardwalk.

The conference will include ASA’s Celebration of Excellence; an AMi graduation; leadership and management seminars; networking events; and a few unique Disney experiences such as GM’s Test Track at Epcot, which will be made available for attendees.

Attendees will have exclusive access to many special Disney benefits and some customized programming, including discounted Disney tickets designed to fit attendees’ meeting schedule; advance tee times on championship Disney golf courses; private viewing of the IllumiNations fireworks show; and more.

The Swan and Dolphin also features 17 restaurants and lounges, three of which – Shula’s Steakhouse, Todd English’s Blue Zoo and Mulino NY Trattoria – are onsite, while others are within easy walking distance. Disney Springs and all other Disney attractions will be accessible by complimentary bus transportation or water taxi.

“We’re hopeful that our members will take advantage of this opportunity to bring their family to Disney and introduce them to their ASA family, said Dan Risley, president and executive director of the association. “It will be a memorable week and a great time to learn, network and recognize the accomplishments of the amazing leaders in the automotive service and collision repair industries.”