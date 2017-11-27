Service King Renovates Dallas Skyline High School’s Automotive Classroom

Automotive students from Dallas Skyline High School recently received a surprise classroom makeover, just in time for the holiday season.

The renovation included a fresh coat of paint, new supplies, updated furniture and 10 laptop computers – all thanks to the volunteer efforts and donations from Service King Collision Repair Centers and its locally based teammates.

“The Service King family is thrilled to take part in this project with Skyline High School automotive students, faculty and its great career development program,” said Jeff McFadden, Service King president. “Investing in the next generation of our industry is a core principle of Service King’s mission. We hope this renovation continues to spark the imagination, creativity and ambition of students for years to come.”

The renovation took place Nov. 16 as part of Service King’s participation in National Apprenticeship Week and the organization’s Service King Cares initiative. On the following day, Dallas Independent School District (ISD) officials, together with Skyline High School faculty and Service King representatives, commemorated the efforts and presented the newly renovated classroom.

“We are thankful for the support of partners, such as Service King Collision Repair Centers,” said Skyline’s principal, Janice Lombardi. “The makeover to the automotive classroom will enhance the learning environment for our students. We value Service King Collision Repair Centers for helping us prepare students to be college- and career-ready.”

Skyline High School’s automotive program provides students the opportunity to develop skills in vehicle maintenance, auto body repair and servicing of diesel cars and trucks.

Service King, based in nearby Richardson, Texas, has several connections to Dallas ISD. Eddie Lennox, a Dallas native and H. Grady Spruce High School graduate, founded Service King in 1976. Today, a pair of Dallas ISD graduates help lead the company in CEO Chris Abraham and McFadden, both graduates of Bryan Adams High School.

Service King currently operates 35 repair centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and more than 300 locations in 24 states nationwide.

In 2015, the company launched its popular Apprentice Development Program, which provides hands-on training to aspiring automotive technicians.