Autotech Collision Service TV Commercial Educates Consumers About DRPs

When an insurer recommends taking your collision-damaged vehicle to a “preferred” body shop, who benefits?

“Here’s a hint: It’s not you,” asserts Dean Massimini, owner of Autotech Collision Service in Washington Township, N.J., in a new TV commercial.

Massimini makes the most of his 30-second TV ad, touching on DRPs, certification and consumer choice in collision repair.

“Today’s vehicle have complex safety systems and advanced materials that are designed to protect you,” Massimini says in the ad. “Choosing a repair facility that is highly trained and manufacturer-certified is an essential choice.”

Watch the video below, and let us know what you think:

