AutoWorks Paintless Dent Repair Hires Two Key Executives

AutoWorks Paintless Dent Repair has hired Bruce Clifton as senior vice president of strategic accounts, and Tim Yates as director of catastrophe response, the company said.

Clifton will be responsible for overseeing critical relationships with insurance carriers, MSOs and fleet accounts. He most recently was with Caliber Collision and helped manage the company’s insurer relationships. Before working for Caliber, Clifton was a vice president with Enterprise Holdings and was responsible for its $3.2 billion insurance replacement national marketing team.

Yates will manage AutoWorks’ catastrophe response teams of technicians and adjusters. Most recently, he was the founder and owner of Yates Pros LLC, a nationally recognized independent adjusting firm. Prior to Yates Pros, he held multiple senior-level positions with Dent Wizard.

“These new team members will assist in the daily management of our business and help to grow our industry relationships,” the company said in a news release.