Axalta Announces 2017 SEMA Show Schedule, Guest Appearances

Axalta Coating Systems has announced the program of events for its indoor booth, No. 22391, during the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The program highlights Axalta’s refinish, OEM and industrial coatings through demonstrations, guest appearances and more.

Program highlights include:

Daily automotive design duels at the Axalta booth with a grand finale at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at MEET in Las Vegas.

Autograph session with TJ Ott, captain of the Hot Tuna boat on National Geographic Channel’s “Wicked Tuna,” at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and 11 a.m. on Nov. 1.

Meet and greet the stars of History Channel’s “Detroit Steel” at 2 p.m. on Nov 1.

A discussion about the iconic Tucker Corporation’s legacy with members of the Tucker family and a look at the first-ever Tucker Torpedo at 11:30 a.m on Nov. 2.

A special appearance by Dale Earnhardt Jr. with a look back on his racing career, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Axalta’s program begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31, with the first of five Middlecott Sketchbattle: Automotive Design Duels. Each head-to-head drawing battle, energized by Detroit-inspired music, showcases the talent of automotive designers, students and artists. Jamie Little, NASCAR pit reporter for Fox, and Brook Banham, co-founder of Middlecott Design, will serve as emcees for the event.

Duels continue at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 and at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

In-booth duels lead up to the Axalta-sponsored Middlecott Sketchbattle Experience at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at MEET Las Vegas, 233 S 4th St., Las Vegas. You can purchase tickets with a donation online or at the door. Proceeds benefit DRIVE ONE TechCenter, a Detroit-based nonprofit which instills at-risk youth with valuable trade skills that are required in today’s automotive workforce.

At 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 and 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, TJ Ott, captain of the Hot Tuna boat on National Geographic Channel’s “Wicked Tuna,” will meet fans and sign autographs.

At 2 p.m. on Nov. 1, the Mobsteel crew, and cast of History Channel’s “Detroit Steel” will chat about recent projects and hot design/build trends.

Axalta welcomes Rob Ida of Ida Automotive and Mike and Sean Tucker at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, to discuss the Tucker Corporation’s legacy in the automobile industry and the first-ever Tucker Torpedo, which Ida is currently building.

Throughout the SEMA Show, guests can observe pinstriping demonstrations by Axalta’s longtime partners and artists, Dewayne Connot and Paul Quinn.

Axalta’s program culminates with a special appearance by Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Hendrick Motorsports, at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2. Earnhardt, voted by fans as NASCAR’s most popular driver for 14 consecutive years, will share his thoughts on his storied career and upcoming final start as a full-time Cup Series driver on Nov. 19 in Miami.

For more information about Axalta’s schedule of events for the 2017 SEMA Show, visit www.axalta.us/sema2017.