Axalta Announces 2018 SEMA Show Event, Appearance Schedule

Axalta has announced the schedule of events in booth no. 22391 during the 2018 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2018. The schedule includes appearances by top automotive builders, artists and special guests to showcase Axalta’s refinish and original equipment coatings and color.

Headlining Axalta’s schedule on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. is the unveil of Nevermore, a stunning piece of fine art created by “Impossibly Real” artist Peter Maier with Cromax refinish paint. Maier is world-renowned for his lifelike art featuring animals, automobiles, people and products. His work is currently on exhibit in the Butler Institute of American Art and often sells for $100,000 or more. During this special event, Nevermore co-collaborator and pinstriper, Andrew “Pooch” Cappuccio, will join Maier onstage where they will greet attendees and autograph reproductions of the piece for the first 150 people in line.

Also on the schedule, and for a second consecutive year, are the wildly popular Middlecott Sketchbattle duels emceed by Jamie Little, NASCAR pit reporter for Fox Sports. In-booth duels occur on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 am. The main event and Axalta-sponsored Middlecott Sketchbattle Experience is at 8 p.m. at the Industrial, 2330 Industrial Road in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., famed artist Kristian Baena of Zak Brown Customs will be demonstrating automotive airbrush art. Longtime SEMA Show favorites Paul Quinn and DeWayne Connot will follow with pinstriping demonstrations on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 pm., and on Friday, Nov. 2 at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Meet the Builder” discussion sessions with the builders of the prestigious custom vehicles in Axalta’s booth will occur on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. with Dale Boesch, winner of the 2018 National Street Rod Association’s Builder of the Year award, and on Friday, Nov. 2 at 11:00 a.m. with Big Oak Garage, a 2015 Great 8 Ridler finalist.