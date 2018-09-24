Axalta Announces Second Annual “Brilliant Refinishers” Program for North American Refinish Distributors

Axalta has announced its Second Annual Brilliant Finishers Regional Distribution Recognition Program for North American distributors who have achieved outstanding year-over-year growth with Axalta refinish products, including Cromax, Spies Hecker and more. The program celebrates up to 14 regional distributors during a NASCAR race weekend this fall when Axalta is the primary sponsor of the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

“This program is very important to us,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “It allows us to recognize our regional distribution partners who are deeply committed to growing their businesses with Axalta. After successfully demonstrating their ability to achieve outstanding growth, we are very pleased to recognize and celebrate our mutual success with a special race weekend experience.”

Axalta launched the first Brilliant Refinishers program in 2017 to recognize the excellence of regional distribution partners. Those who qualify for recognition will be notified by late September and invited to participate in the VIP race weekend experience at the NASCAR Cup Series season finale in Homestead (Florida) in November.