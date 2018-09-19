Axalta Announces New Sponsorship of NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars

Axalta announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to become the “Official Paint Partner of the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

Under the new sponsorship, two swim spas in the Jaguars’ home stadium, TIAA Bank Field, are being branded as the Axalta Spas. Located in the north end zone, each 10-ft. by 31-ft. spa overlooks the playing field, giving fans an unmatched way to watch games. Prominent Axalta branding will surround the spas.

“Axalta is pleased to be partnering with such an iconic brand and organization as the Jacksonville Jaguars,” said Steven R. Markevich, executive vice president of Axalta. “This partnership exemplifies the highest quality from both arenas – the Jaguars putting a quality team on the field every week and Axalta using only the highest quality products with the Jaguars and the TIAA Bank Field. We also look forward to working with the City of Jacksonville and with our many customers located in the greater Jacksonville area.”

In addition to the Axalta Spas, under the agreement, Axalta will partner with the Jaguars on a Jacksonville mural project on TIAA Bank Field’s exterior.

“The north end zone spas are one of TIAA Bank Field’s most recognizable features worldwide,” said Scott Massey, the Jaguars’ senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “With that in mind, it’s fitting to welcome a global brand like Axalta to the Jaguars family of corporate partners in such a unique partnership. We’re eager to work with them on beautifying our stadium, both inside and out.”