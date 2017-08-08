Body Shop Business
Axalta Announces New Training Options for Refinish Customers

Axalta offers its master certification in refinish at the new Axalta Customer Experience Center in Concord, N.C. (Photo: Axalta)

Axalta Coating Systems said it has added new learning and development offerings for its refinish customers in the United States and Canada.

Axalta now offers live virtual training classes and an enhanced Master Certification program, adding to its existing lineup of classroom, hands-on and e-learning options.

Axalta’s live virtual training, which covers the same curricula taught at Axalta’s Learning and Development Centers, is a solution for paint technicians who recognize the value of face-to-face learning but are not able to travel, the company said.

Over two morning sessions, a qualified refinish instructor trains participants via a live, interactive Web-based broadcast. In the afternoons, participants apply newly learned skills to a project, and then upload a brief video for the instructor to review and issue a certificate of completion.

Axalta’s enhanced Master Certification program allows refinish technicians who complete 100-, 200- and 300-level courses in person, online or virtually to earn a master certification in refinish after completing a 400-level course.

The 400-level courses are exclusively offered at Axalta’s Customer Experience Center in Concord, N.C. Recipients of the master certification also claim highly coveted space on the facility’s “Wall of Fame” for all future visitors to see.

“Our learning and development programs are carefully designed with the participant’s experience in mind,” said Patrice Marcil, Axalta’s director of customer experience, Americas. “From a virtual course, to a program at our world-class destination like the Customer Experience Center, we are deeply committed to providing the content, delivery methods and experience that exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Axalta’s Learning and Development programs are designed to improve customer performance by providing the skills and knowledge to help eliminate waste, reduce costs, keep cycle time to a minimum and increase retention by investing in employee careers. To learn more, visit Axalta’s training page.

 

