Axalta Announces Winners of 2018 Custom Finishes Calendar Competition

Axalta Coating Systems has announced the winners of its Custom Finishes Calendar Competition.

The vehicles chosen are some of the most prestigious automotive builds in the United States finished with Axalta brands, including Cromax, Spies Hecker, Standox and Imron. Axalta representatives selected winners that demonstrated superior use of color, finish quality, technical difficulty, design originality and artistic merit.

The 12 winners featured in Axalta’s 2018 Custom Finishes Calendar are:

Cover and April – Gil LeBlanc, 1959 Chevrolet Corvette (Cromax)

Gil LeBlanc, 1959 Chevrolet Corvette (Cromax) January – Brenda McDaniel, Heath Hoover, 1948 Chevy 3100 (Spies Hecker)

Brenda McDaniel, Heath Hoover, 1948 Chevy 3100 (Spies Hecker) February – Mike and Linda Jo Mitchell, Abe Zigan, 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide (Spies Hecker)

Mike and Linda Jo Mitchell, Abe Zigan, 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide (Spies Hecker) March – Bob Garwood, 1965 Buick Riviera (Cromax)

Bob Garwood, 1965 Buick Riviera (Cromax) May – Jeremy Miller, Grant Brown, 1955 Ford F100 (Spies Hecker)

Jeremy Miller, Grant Brown, 1955 Ford F100 (Spies Hecker) June – Greg Nuss, Matt Jasperson, Chuck Badour, 1937 Mack Jr (Imron)

Greg Nuss, Matt Jasperson, Chuck Badour, 1937 Mack Jr (Imron) July – Wayne Hunter, 1970 Plymouth Superbee (Cromax)

Wayne Hunter, 1970 Plymouth Superbee (Cromax) August – Dwayne Roberts, Jerron Settles, 2016 Dragster Sinister Series (Cromax)

Dwayne Roberts, Jerron Settles, 2016 Dragster Sinister Series (Cromax) September – Gary Alexander, Kevin Zwgart, 1965 Chevrolet Nova (Cromax)

Gary Alexander, Kevin Zwgart, 1965 Chevrolet Nova (Cromax) October – Mike Moss, Rob Deming, Derek Morawski, 1966 Gerhardt Indy Car (Cromax)

Mike Moss, Rob Deming, Derek Morawski, 1966 Gerhardt Indy Car (Cromax) November – Wayne Davis , 1955 Chrysler Imperial (Spies Hecker)

Wayne Davis 1955 Chrysler Imperial (Spies Hecker) December – Richard Broyles, 1941 Ford Roadster (Cromax)

Axalta selected award-winning automotive photographer Des Kleineibst to capture the winning vehicles. Kleineibst’s experience in lighting, studio and on-location photography combine to highlight the quality of workmanship and unique characteristics of each vehicle.

To order a calendar, visit axaltacalendars.com.