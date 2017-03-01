Axalta Coating Systems and General Motors UK Renew Three-Year Agreement

Axalta Coating Systems UK and General Motors UK have renewed their three-year agreement that designates Axalta’s three premium global refinish brands – Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox – as officially approved suppliers for paint repairs on Vauxhall in the United Kingdom.

“General Motors and Axalta have a long-standing relationship both in the U.K. and globally,” said Mike Davis, managing director of Axalta Coating Systems UK. “This has been built on Axalta’s ability to deliver high-quality product ranges, technical support and advanced color management tools consistently to GM body shops.”

The agreement enables Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox to support GM UK’s Vauxhall dealers and its network of approved body shops in the United Kingdom with paint warranties, technical support and body shop management advice.

The three refinish brands also play an active role in the training programs organized by GM UK by providing ongoing product training as well as training events and seminars on refinishing techniques and color matching.

“At Axalta, we put our customers’ requirements first and innovate with them in mind,” Davis said. “This drives us to provide products, tools and services that are designed to help increase productivity and efficiency and to help make energy savings wherever possible. By renewing this agreement, GM continues to demonstrate its trust in Axalta’s ability to help drive its Vauxhall UK body shops to perform even better.”