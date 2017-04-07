Axalta Coating Systems Holds Second Round of Mobile Refinish Training in Argentina

Axalta Coating Systems conducted the second round of “Duxone on Tour,” a mobile training program that brings theoretical and practical instruction to automotive refinishers across Argentina.

The program delivers innovative application techniques to refinishers where they work, using products from Duxone, Axalta’s versatile refinish brand.

“We are really excited to offer this training program for the second consecutive year,” said Agustín París, Axalta’s refinish manager in the Southern Cone. “It’s part of our commitment to help automotive refinishers strengthen their skills, increase their performance and stay informed of the latest trends and innovations in our products and coatings technology. In addition to providing best-in-class coatings, we want to enable our customers to grow their businesses.”

The first round of “Duxone on Tour” in Argentina reached 14 provinces, training a total of 1,800 refinish technicians and automotive painters.

The program targets both small and medium body shops that seek to improve their application skills and overall productivity utilizing Duxone’s refinish system of high-performance coating solutions. By offering this service to customers, Axalta brings its resources to body shop professionals who may not have opportunities to travel to a fixed training center.

