Body Shop Business
News/Axalta
ago

Axalta Coating Systems Holds Second Round of Mobile Refinish Training in Argentina

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Axalta Coating Systems Holds Second Round of Mobile Refinish Training in Argentina

Nevada Bill Would Increase Total-Loss Threshold for Damaged Vehicles to 80 Percent

I-CAR Offers New Online Cycle Time Course for Collision Repair Appraisers

Repairify, Maker of asTech Collision Repair Scan Tool, Acquires Three Automotive Diagnostic Firms

NSF International Introduces Australian, New Zealand Automotive Recycler Certification Program

Idaho Driver Claims Sasquatch Responsible for Deer Collision

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Boyd Group Spending Big on Scan Tools, Welding Equipment for its Collision Repair Centers

Claims Frequency, Repair Complexity Pushing Rental Days Higher

New York: Bill Would Forbid Insurers from Specifying Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts on Newer Vehicles

 

Axalta logo

Axalta Coating Systems conducted the second round of “Duxone on Tour,” a mobile training program that brings theoretical and practical instruction to automotive refinishers across Argentina.

The program delivers innovative application techniques to refinishers where they work, using products from Duxone, Axalta’s versatile refinish brand.

We are really excited to offer this training program for the second consecutive year,” said Agustín París, Axalta’s refinish manager in the Southern Cone. “It’s part of our commitment to help automotive refinishers strengthen their skills, increase their performance and stay informed of the latest trends and innovations in our products and coatings technology. In addition to providing best-in-class coatings, we want to enable our customers to grow their businesses.

The first round of “Duxone on Tour” in Argentina reached 14 provinces, training a total of 1,800 refinish technicians and automotive painters.

The program targets both small and medium body shops that seek to improve their application skills and overall productivity utilizing Duxone’s refinish system of high-performance coating solutions. By offering this service to customers, Axalta brings its resources to body shop professionals who may not have opportunities to travel to a fixed training center.

For more information on Duxone, visit axalta.com/duxone.

 

Show Full Article