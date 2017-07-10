Axalta’s Three Premium Refinish Brands Approved for Use by Volkswagen’s Italian Subsidiary

Under a new three-year agreement, Axalta’s three premium refinish brands – Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox – are approved for use by Volkswagen’s Italian subsidiary, Volkswagen Group Italia.

Volkswagen Group Italia distributes vehicles for the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Group brands.

Axalta also will provide additional services through its refinish brands, ranging from color management to technical advice and consultancy.

“Axalta has a global contract with the Volkswagen Group in place, but we are delighted that the Volkswagen Group Italia has demonstrated its confidence in our premium brands’ refinish products and services by granting us separate approval at the national level,” said Marco Brioschi, managing director for Axalta in Italy.

The waterborne technologies and high-performance products of Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox all underwent extensive testing at the Volkswagen Group technology department in Wolfsburg, Germany, before receiving global approval.

“This approval for Italy of the three premium brands was a deliberate and significant step for us,” said Alberto Casati, head of spare parts and accessories at Volkswagen Group Italia. “We wanted to provide our service partners with the advanced refinish paint technologies and tailored support they need to produce high-quality results for our customers.”