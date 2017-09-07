Axalta Coats Goal Posts for Philadelphia Eagles

Axalta Coating Systems has given the goal posts at Lincoln Financial Field a new look for the start of the 2017 NFL season.

The stadium is home to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The organization selected Alesta Polyester Architectural AE Gloss RAL 1016 in Sulfur Yellow as the color and product of choice due to its high-performance coverage, durability and functionality, according to Axalta.

“We recently reevaluated our overall procedure because we found ourselves having to repaint the field goal posts multiple times during the year,” said Tony Leonard, director of grounds for the Philadelphia Eagles. “We went to our partner Axalta Coating Systems to find a solution that would provide us with the durability we need. Thanks to their innovation and expertise in the field, Axalta’s reliable coating will allow our field goal posts to withstand the weather elements and maintain NFL specifications.”

The broad range of Alesta architectural-grade polyesters includes a variety of finishes and effects, which give a game-winning appearance while covering surface imperfections and providing excellent outdoor durability, according to Axalta. Alesta AR 300 Polyester coatings meet and exceed AAMA 2603 standards and carry up to a 10-year UV-resistance warranty. They are manufactured and individually tested in accordance with ISO 9000 quality systems to ensure excellent performance and color consistency.

“In addition to providing high-performance industrial coatings, as a Philadelphia-based company Axalta has a strong partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles through the Axalta All-Pro Teacher program, the Axalta Tunnel Club and a variety of other ongoing community activities,” said Michael Cash, Axalta’s president of Industrial Coatings. “Coating the Eagles’ goal posts is meaningful to our relationship with the Eagles, as well as our relationship with the great city of Philadelphia.”

In addition to Lincoln Financial Field, Axalta coats goal posts for high schools, universities and other NFL stadiums, all of which must stand up to harsh outdoor elements and abrasion.