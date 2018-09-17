Body Shop Business
Axalta Color Retrieval System Named 2018 R&D 100 Awards Finalist

Axalta announced that its Color Retrieval System featuring Acquire Quantum EFX was named a finalist for R&D Magazine’s 2018 R&D 100 Awards, which features the top 100 revolutionary technologies of the past year. The Axalta Color Retrieval System is a proprietary online process designed to help customers obtain any color information needed, quickly and more efficiently than ever before.

“The Axalta Color Retrieval System and the Acquire Quantum EFX are helping to digitize the body shop industry and reduce its reliance on matching colors by their visual appearance,” said Barry Snyder, senior vice president, chief technology officer. “The system packs innovative color technology into a lighter and faster unit to help customers create more accurate and faster color matches, allowing for more vehicle throughput.

“Axalta is an innovation company, and we invest four percent of sales each year to developing new technologies. The Axalta Color Retrieval System and the Acquire Quantum EFX are new innovations paving the future for a more efficient body shop industry. We’re thrilled and honored to be named a finalist in the R&D 100 Awards.”

The R&D 100 Awards is an annual awards program, presented by R&D Magazine at its conference, which will be held in mid-November. The program identifies and celebrates the top 100 revolutionary technologies of the past year. These prestigious awards recognize 100 of the top innovations across five categories: Analytical/Test, IT/Electrical, Mechanical Devices/Materials, Process/Prototyping and Software/Services. The R&D 100 Awards Finalists were selected by an independent panel of more than 50 judges representing R&D leaders in a variety of fields.

