Axalta Congratulates Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport on a Winning Formula One Season

Axalta Coating Systems congratulates Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport on winning the 2017 FIA Formula One World Constructors’ Championship – secured after the US Grand Prix on Oct. 22 – and driver Lewis Hamilton on clinching the 2017 FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Championship at the Mexican Grand Prix on Oct. 29.

Spies Hecker, one of Axalta’s three global refinish brands, is the Official Team Supplier of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. The brand has been responsible for the paint on the team’s Silver Arrows racecars for more than four years. The weight, quality and durability of the paintwork are extremely important, because the racecars must endure extremely tough track conditions.

“Congratulations to everyone at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for this truly remarkable achievement,” said Charlie Shaver, Axalta chairman and CEO. “These two championships are a perfect illustration of how teamwork and technology can work together to reap incredible rewards. We are pleased to have played a role with our innovative, lightweight and highly efficient paint systems, which helped maximize performance and kept the cars looking great.”

Mercedes-Benz is only the fourth constructor to win four consecutive titles, and Lewis Hamilton is just the fifth driver in the sport’s history to become a four-time world champion. He also is now the most successful British Formula One driver in history.

Each of Hamilton’s titles have been won with Mercedes-Benz power, and three of them at the wheel of a Silver Arrow (2014, 2015, 2017).

More information on Axalta and its links to motorsports is available at www.axalta.com. For more information about Spies Hecker and its relationship with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, visit www.spieshecker.com/F1speed or follow the brand on www.facebook.com/spieshecker.