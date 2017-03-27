Axalta, Daimler Endorse Michel Jourdain Jr. in NASCAR Peak Mexico Series

For the third year in a row, Axalta Coating Systems and commercial partner Daimler are cheering on legendary Mexican driver Michel Jourdain Jr. in the Freightliner tractor-trailer category of the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series 2017.

Recognized for his regular participation in racing circuits at the national and global level, Jourdain has been endorsed by Axalta and Daimler in 20 competitions. All 12 trucks that will participate in the series were manufactured in Daimler’s factory, located in Santiago Tianguistenco, Estado de Mexico, and finished with Axalta’s Imron Elite technology.

“For Axalta, racing is the ideal space to bring together champions,” explained Jesus Jara, transportation director of Axalta in Mexico. “Through our winning coating technology, Imron Elite adds brilliance and shine to Michel Jourdain Jr.’s truck. But, besides adding beauty, the paint provides protection from varying weather and track conditions with an excellent durability, even at speeds exceeding 100 mph.”

Flavio Rivera, operations director at Daimler Mexico, added: “Painting the Freightliner Trucks with Axalta makes us feel proud of the integrated products and services in each of the trucks we manufacture. Through our participation in this racing championship, Daimler’s versatility and speed can be demonstrated, in addition to Axalta’s technology – these strengths combined show our shared commitment to innovation.”