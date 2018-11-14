Axalta Earns Clé Verte Platinum Level Certification

Axalta announced it has achieved the Platinum Level of the Clé Verte environmental certification for its Learning and Development Center in Pointe-Claire, Canada. This certification, determined by an independent third party, recognizes automotive refinish centers that have implemented outstanding environmental measures.

“This achievement in environmental certification at our Axalta training center illustrates the eco-responsible manner that our employees operate under,” said Troy Weaver, vice president of Axalta North America Refinish. “We place a value on sustainability initiatives in order to understand the issues faced by customers in the collision repair industry today.”