Axalta Expands Live Virtual and In-person Refinish Learning and Development Offering

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Axalta has announced that it is extending its refinish Learning and Development offerings in North America to include new, interactive live virtual training (LVT) courses designed specifically for distributors. Axalta now offers a full six months of eLearning, live virtual training, instructor-led and in-shop training options for both body shops and distributors.

“Customer experience is a top priority for Axalta, and our distributors play an important role in customer satisfaction,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “These new courses will help distributors better serve body shops and maximize the efficiencies of using Axalta products. Customers appreciate our Live Virtual Training courses because they can access the courses online from their workplace and engage with the instructor in real time.”

Axalta’s new Live Virtual Training courses for distributors provide training to get the most from their partnership with Axalta, including a Color Theory and About Axalta class. LVT courses are taken online with a live instructor and are part of Axalta’s Learning and Development offering that is designed to boost customer performance. Through innovative training techniques using Axalta products, customers gain the skills and knowledge needed to help eliminate waste, reduce costs and keep cycle time to a minimum. Select Axalta courses provide I-CAR credit hours that can be put towards earning or maintaining certain I-CAR statuses.

To view Axalta’s Learning and Development programs, visit www.axaltalearningcampus.com.

