Axalta Hosts Fifth Annual Latin America Distributors Convention

Axalta announced that it held its fifth Annual Latin America Distributors Convention in Cancun, Quintana Roo Aug. 1-5, which was attended by more than 400 distributors and business partners from Mexico, Brazil and Central America. Axalta’s global and regional leaders spoke about the company’s new projects, programs and innovation that are supporting customers in Latin America.

Robert Bryant, Axalta’s executive vice president and CFO, presented a company overview and reinforced the importance of Latin America to Axalta’s overall growth plans. He also discussed Axalta’s commitment to Latin America and outlined its plans to continue to invest in technology, innovation and people in the region.

“Axalta has been operating in Latin America for more than seven decades,” said Bryant “Our philosophy is to offer the best customer service while supporting the growth of our partners through training programs for refinishers and provide them the tools so that they can offer better service and increased productivity.”

Added Daniel Salcido, president of Latin America North and Vice President of Refinish Latin America at Axalta, “We have a solid commercial team, a strong business strategy, the highest quality and innovation in products and services, as well as the support of Axalta’s global team, which allows us to continue growing and maintaining our leadership position in Latin America.

“We are very proud of the accomplishments that we continue to achieve in the region,” said Mike Carr, Americas’ president at Axalta Coating Systems. “Our customers appreciate the training, the service and the tools that we provide that help them to grow. Our more than 6,000 employees in the Americas are dedicated to working together to exceed our customer’s expectations.”