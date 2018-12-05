Axalta Adds ColorCoach Video Tutorial to ColorNet Color Retrieval System

Axalta announced it has added ColorCoach, a video tutorial system, to its ColorNet Color Retrieval System for North American refinish customers. ColorCoach provides users with helpful tutorials of system functionality and color tool use from inside the ColorNet application to maximize productivity in the shop.

“Our color retrieval technology provides a single destination for customers to efficiently locate their desired color formulas,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “With the addition of ColorCoach, customers can now find guidance through an unfamiliar process right within the ColorNet system, thereby reducing time spent searching external sources and improving cycle time for the shop.”

ColorCoach is an embedded function on the ColorNet toolbar that can be activated through a simple click of a button. Video topics include color formula retrieval with the Acquire Quantum EFX spectrophotometer, the vehicle’s VIN, fan decks and more.

ColorNet Web systems have been updated to include this functionality so customers can begin using it today.

About ColorNet Color Retrieval System

Axalta’s color formula retrieval system, ColorNet, allows users to search an extensive database of color formulas from any computer connected to the Internet. This user-friendly software platform is designed to make color formula retrieval and reporting quick and easy while providing technical support services remotely.