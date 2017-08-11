Axalta Introduces Syrox Waterborne Refinish Coating Brand in China

Axalta Coating Systems has launched its Syrox waterborne refinish coating brand in China.

“Syrox, an affordable, compact refinish system, is designed to deliver higher productivity and ease of application to auto service suppliers and body shops,” the company said in a news release.

Syrox users can take advantage of Axalta’s color database, which gives them access to more than 70,000 formulas for quick and precise color search and matching. Color Reader, an easy-to-use digital spectrophotometer, comes with a calibration set and a dedicated cable for connecting to the Syrox Color Search software, according to Axalta.

“Together, these two tools give Syrox users an advantage in the body shop, helping to deliver, fast, easy and accurate color-matching results,” the company said.

According to Axalta, Syrox’s specially designed bottle is a first in the refinish industry. Its innovative dosing lid controls pouring, even down to the tiniest drop, to eliminate waste, according to the company.

“An innovative waterborne refinish coating, Syrox provides an integrated solution that is easy to use, of high quality, and sustainable to meet market demands across China,” said Zheng Xiaodong, business director of Axalta Refinishing China. “With Chinese automotive consumers’ growing demand for environmentally responsible auto repair and maintenance in response to stricter governmental legislation on emissions of VOCs, Axalta’s more sustainable Syrox refinish coating system is designed to satisfy the automotive maintenance and repair service sector.”

Selecting Chengdu as the launch city, Axalta jointly introduced Syrox with Sichuan Huada Automotive Service Co. to Sichuan Province, one of the critical automotive industry markets in the country. The launch was attended by 120 technicians and managers from more than 60 auto maintenance companies and 10 coating distributors across Sichuan Province.