Axalta Introduces Three-Piece Tri-Coat Fan Deck for Automotive Refinish Customers

Axalta recently introduced a three-piece tri-coat color fan deck to help improve cycle time for refinish customers in North America who use its latest waterborne basecoat, Cromax EZ.  

The fan deck is designed to help painters decrease the time vehicles finished with sophisticated tri-coat colors spend in the body shop and get them back on the road quicker, Axalta noted.

Tri-coat vehicles are complex to refinish because the colors are translucent. Achieving an excellent final color match is reliant upon getting the color right at each layer.

“Axalta is the only company in North America that offers a three-piece tri-coat fan deck, which consists of a basecoat layer chip and then two more advanced stage chips, to provide visual verification and eliminate guesswork for 230 global automotive manufacturer colors,” the company said.

Axalta also makes a three piece, tri-coat fan deck for its Spies Hecker refinish system.

“Whether our customers value ease of use and prefer Cromax EZ, or value productivity and rely on Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC, we’re going to give them the tools they need to succeed,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “Our three-piece tri-coat fan decks are designed to help painters avoid costly mistakes, which in turn saves materials and time they may otherwise waste without a visual verification of tri-coat color at each layer.”

For more information on Axalta and Cromax EZ, visit axalta.us/ez.

