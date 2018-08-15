Axalta Invests in Color Targeting Program

Axalta has announced that it is continuing its investment in its proprietary color targeting process to ensure the highest quality color matches are available for refinish customers. With 2019 model year vehicles beginning to enter the market, Axalta’s color team is accelerating color data collection to equip collision centers with the information they need to refinish consumers’ late-model vehicles. This is particularly important this time of year, as the model year turns over and new colors and variations of existing colors are going into production.

“For consumers who have had a collision, their vehicle’s appearance post-repair is extremely important,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “By having high-quality color matches available as soon as new colors enter the market, collision centers can complete high-quality repairs of late-model vehicles with Axalta’s refinish products to get consumers back on the road quickly.”

Axalta’s team of color experts use sophisticated spectrophotometers and customized software to collect color data from vehicles leaving the manufacturing plant and arriving into railheads and shipyards, according to the company. Coupled with the experience of the team, most having more than 20 years of specialized training in color formulation, application and visual verification of color match at multiple angles, the color targeting process results in a highly accurate color match for Axalta’s customers, and ultimately, vehicle owners.