Axalta Kickstarts Kids’ Careers in the Automotive Industry

Axalta announced it has installed an Axalta Paint Booth at the facility of Drive ONE, a non-profit that provides middle and high school-aged students hands-on automotive industry training, the tools they need to prepare for a career in the automotive industry. The booth will allow students to learn vital refinishing skills using the same techniques and equipment found in a professional body shop.

Axalta and Drive ONE have partnered on several projects since the school’s inception in 2016 that have exposed the students to automotive design, modeling, color selection and engineering concepts. Drive ONE was responsible for the conceptualization, design and clay modeling of display cars for the launch of Axalta’s Automotive Color of the Year 2018 – StarLite – and also custom painted a tickle me pink pedal car for Dale Earnhardt Jr’s newborn daughter. Drive ONE students presented the car to Earnhardt in front of hundreds of NASCAR fans at the SEMA Show. This latest collaboration sees Axalta become the Official Paint Partner of Drive ONE Detroit.

Axalta Color Marketing Manager Nancy Lockhart made the announcement during her keynote speech at the school’s first-ever graduation ceremony on June 22, 2018. Lockhart, on behalf of Axalta, presented the school with a check and informed the students that Axalta will also supply professional body shop equipment including Cromax EZ, spray guns, safety equipment and more.

“The passion for the automotive industry these students possess is inspiring,” said Lockhart. “Axalta is proud to sponsor Drive ONE and support the next generation of automotive industry designers, engineers, welders, painters and leaders. I can’t wait to see what these students do!”

Added Drive ONE Director Paul Tregembo Jr., “The on-going support Axalta has given Drive ONE is helping us reach and train a generation we call Shop Class 2.0. With the addition of the Axalta Paint Booth, Cromax EZ system and equipment, students will get hands-on with the most up-to-date refinish practices and skills.”