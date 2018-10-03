Axalta Launches Axaltaracing.com, Celebrating its Global Racing Partner Portfolio

Axalta has announced the launch of its new Axalta Racing website, the race fan’s home for up-to-date news and information regarding the company’s network of global partnerships in motorsports.

Axalta’s racing partnership teams include defending Formula 1 Constructors’ Champion Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 12-time NASCAR Cup Series owner’s championship winner Hendrick Motorsports, seven-time Team World Champion Movistar Yamaha MotoGP, two-time Rolex 24 At Daytona champions Ford Chip Ganassi Racing and more.

“We are thrilled to be launching the new axaltaracing.com that will offer our customers, employees, partners and race fans around the world a one-stop shop for news, information and content across Axalta’s entire racing portfolio,” said Joseph McDougall, executive vice president and president, Global Refinish and EMEA. “The site is truly unique because it offers global racing content for fans across more than a dozen racing series all on one site, and with access that allows us to offer perspectives directly from the track.

“Axalta’s nearly 30-year history in racing has been about performance along with the style and flair of the sport, and that’s exactly what this new website will celebrate. Axalta paints winners, and axaltaracing.com represents the commitment we have to our partners, teams and drivers across all of our racing series.”

Axalta’s presence in racing dates back to the early 1990s, headlined by a partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Jeff Gordon that launched in 1992. While that relationship has continued, Axalta’s motorsports involvement has spread all over the world to Formula 1, MotoGP, IMSA, WEC, Snocross and NHRA Pro Stock, in addition to participating in series across Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

The new racing website will feature a regular interview series hosted by legendary driver and four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon that will take you around the world and inside the minds of the most popular drivers, crew chiefs, team owners, and personalities in all of motorsports. In addition, axaltaracing.com will showcase upcoming paint schemes and the stories behind some of the most iconic looks, as well as the latest on Axalta’s technologies, a behind-the-scenes view into the world of motorsports, and weekly race recaps from around the globe.

“In racing, you must constantly improve,” said McDougall. “Once a race ends, your competitors know everything you’ve done. You then must reinvent yourself for success the next week. That constant passion for improved performance is fully aligned with Axalta and our values. Our ability to learn from our partners about technology, speed and their passion to win are all enormous benefits for Axalta.

“Our website will be regularly updated with new information, and we hope our followers check in often to catch up on the latest news. We are excited that our customers and fans will have the opportunity to engage with the Axalta brand in a unique way and connect even closer with our drive for performance in everything we do.”

Watch Axalta Racing’s video celebrating the site’s launch and visit axaltaracing.com to keep up with the latest in motorsports.