Axalta Launches App for Commercial Transportation Coatings

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Axalta announced it has launched a mobile application for the North American commercial transportation aftermarket repair industry to guide users to refinish system recommendations based on project criteria. The app, available on Android and Apple devices, was developed using the same technology as Axalta’s General Industrial System Selector, which recently won a Prestige Award in Innovation from PaintSquare.

The Commercial Transportation System Selector application’s intuitive design allows users to input project criteria, including:

  • Vehicle type
  • Substrate
  • Product system
  • Repair type
  • Volatile organic compound (VOC) level requirements

Based on the user’s selections, the app will return recommendations for good, better and best finishing systems along with specific product information, including mix ratio, activator, dry time and technical data sheets in English and Spanish.

The app is well-suited for the aftermarket repair of heavy-duty trucks, fire and emergency vehicles, buses, RVs, marine watercrafts and aircrafts.

Those interested can download the Axalta Commercial Transportation System Selector app from the iTunes App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones.  For more information about Axalta transportation coatings, visit axalta.us/transportation.

