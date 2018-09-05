Axalta, NAPA launch Montana Big Sky Low VOC System for the Canadian Refinish Market

Axalta has announced the launch of Montana Big Sky Low VOC Basecoat during XPO Vente 2018, the annual NAPA trade show being held at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal on September 5 and 6, 2018.

Montana Big Sky Low VOC Basecoat is a new 3.5 lbs/gal (420 grams/liter) VOC-compliant refinish coating introduced in Canada and available only from NAPA and CMAX stores. The new basecoat is formulated to deliver superior performance, very good coverage, and excellent color matching capability. The complete product system includes undercoats, colorants, clearcoats, solvents and accessory items to meet a wide variety of automotive refinishing needs.

A full suite of visual and electronic color tools are available to make color matching quick and easy. A selection of 3,618 color swatches in chromatic sequence provide a visual reference to help choose just the right color for the job. The Acquire™ RX Spectrophotometer color measurement instrument is designed to be used directly on a vehicle or part to obtain the correct color match and then transmit that reading into the user-friendly formula retrieval system.

The NAPA XPO Sale is a large-scale annual event where industry suppliers come together with the common goal of promoting the benefits of doing business with NAPA to installers and collision repair facilities. Whether you are a NAPA store owner or manager, or work in the collision repair industry, visit booth #232 to discuss your needs with our coatings experts and find out how Montana Big Sky can help your business become even more successful.

To learn more about Montana Big Sky Low VOC Basecoat, visit: http://www.axaltacs.com/bigskylv_ca/en_CA.html