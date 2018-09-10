Axalta North America Introduces Online Chat Support for Refinish Customers

Axalta has announced the introduction of online chat support to provide refinish customers in North America with a convenient new option to reach customer care. Online chat allows customers to quickly reach a customer care agent who can provide color formula information, color match support and product selection assistance on Axalta’s leading refinish brands including Spies Hecker, Standox and Cromax.

“A quality finish and an outstanding color match are extremely important to our customers,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “With online chat support, customers who have color questions or need product use and selection help can simply open an online chat session through their cell phone’s browser or the shop’s computer to get support quickly and efficiently.”

Online chat is managed by Axalta’s seasoned team of customer care agents. With over 20 years of experience on average, the team is comprised of color match and product experts who provide assistance to Axalta’s customers at no charge.

Customers looking to access the online chat feature will find the chat button on the homepage of Axalta’s customer website after logging in to axalta.us. Chat is available during business hours in North America.