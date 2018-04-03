Axalta Offering Online I-CAR Professional Development Program Credit Hours

Axalta said it is the first company to offer I-CAR’s Professional Development Program credit hours to collision repair professionals online.

Customers in the United States now can go to Axalta’s online learning portal, the Axalta Learning Campus, to start earning credits.

“At Axalta, we’re always looking for innovative ways to help our customers grow their business and improve performance,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “I-CAR certified individuals demonstrate a higher level of proficiency and skill that contributes to improved productivity at both the individual and shop level. Our customers recognize the benefits of this training and we are excited to be the first to offer these accredited classes to them both in-person and online.”

Axalta’s newly accredited e-learning courses complement its existing I-CAR-credited, instructor-led Refinish Performance Management (RPM) program that helps body shop customers boost the skills and performance of managers, estimators and other non-technical employees. Through 10 newly accredited RPM e-learning courses, estimators can earn up to 13 additional I-CAR credit hours and production managers can earn up to 17.

Both e-learning and instructor-led credit hours can be applied to earning and maintaining I-CAR’s Platinum designation in the Professional Development Program for collision repair professionals.

“The I-CAR Training Alliance is critical to fulfilling our mission,” said Nick Notte, I-CAR senior vice president of sales and marketing. “As a long time alliance member, Axalta helps ensure we provide the information, skills and knowledge required for complete, safe, and quality repairs. We look forward to an ongoing partnership.”

To view Axalta’s I-CAR accredited Refinish Performance Management courses for non-technical employees and Axalta’s other programs for technicians, visit www.axaltalearningcampus.com.