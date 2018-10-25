Body Shop Business
News/Axalta
ago

Axalta Partners with Karma Automotive to Bring Innovative Color and Design to 2018 SEMA Show

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Axalta announced it is teaming with Karma Automotive to display their Axalta-painted Revero in Axalta’s booth no. 22391 during the 2018 SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2, 2018 in Las Vegas. The Karma Revero is a luxury electric vehicle with an innovative and stylish design that is complemented by the colors it comes in, including Corona Del Sol, Borrego Black, Ocean Veil and more. As the exclusive exterior paint supplier to Karma, Axalta will feature the Revero and its environmentally-inspired collection of color.

“We are thrilled to bring this stunning vehicle to the SEMA Show,” said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta’s North American Color marketing manager. “The Revero on display features a color named ‘Corona Del Sol,’ which translates to ‘crown of the sun.’ It’s a rich shade of red that really has to be seen to be believed.”

Added Karma Automotive Chief Revenue Officer Jim Taylor, “The Karma Revero is the world’s most exclusive grand touring luxury electric vehicle and is as visually dynamic as it is exhilarating to drive. Few cars in the world can match the stunning design, luxury and efficiency of the Revero. Our business and product plan is driven in part by collaborating with partners like Axalta whose expertise help us accelerate product development and differentiation.”

