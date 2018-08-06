Body Shop Business
Axalta Refinish Business Council Members Share How to Elevate Business Performance at Symposium

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Axalta announced that it recently hosted its Annual Business Council Symposium in Nashville, Tenn. The three-day symposium, in partnership with Mike Anderson and Collision Advice, provides a forum for Axalta’s regional Business Councils to collaborate and learn from industry experts, including automobile manufacturers, insurance companies and business management systems.

“Our customers’ success depends on not only having an excellent paint system, but having the right tools and strategies in place across their business,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “When we partner with a body shop, we make a commitment to help them elevate business performance. That’s why we created this network of industry peers and are happy to provide opportunities for them to learn, share and hear from industry leaders like Mike Anderson. Customers who participate in our Business Councils gain the knowledge they need to make actionable plans for profitable growth.”

Axalta’s 11 Business Councils, grouped by business size and philosophy, meet up to four times per year locally and once a year for the symposium. New council members are voted in by existing members to maintain high standards for ideas and accountability congruent with Axalta’s value to perform better each day. Councils are available for independent body shops, multi-shop operators (MSOs) and others.

The event culminated in an awards ceremony that recognized shops that display outstanding leadership and business performance based on a variety of key performance indicators. The most prestigious award, the Outstanding Legacy Member Award, was presented to Joe Amodei, owner of The Collision Centers in New York, for excellent business performance, inspiring leadership and support of his community and the industry. During the past 20 years, Amodei has consistently grown his business by establishing a customer-focused culture that values quality repairs done right-first-time. As a member of the National Auto Body Council and founder of the Driving4Change foundation, Amodei is committed to the Recycled Rides program, which provides refurbished vehicles to deserving people who need transportation to better their lives.

