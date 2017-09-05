Axalta Restarts Production at Houston Manufacturing Facility

Axalta Coating Systems said its Houston manufacturing facility restarted production on Sept. 1.

The facility, which makes powder coatings, resumed operations “thanks to tremendous efforts on the part of dedicated and resilient colleagues,” the company said.

“From the onset of the storm, the company maintained direct contact by phone, email and an emergency Web portal with all staff who live in the area affected by Hurricane Harvey and was quickly able account for them and [ensure] that everyone was safe,” Axalta said in a news release.

Axalta has established a relief fund that includes donations from fellow employees across the United States to provide financial support for affected employees.

“The effects of the storm will have an enduring impact on the lives of our employees and millions of others,” said Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver. “We grateful that we’ve been able to stay in touch with our colleagues during the height of the storm and that our more than 200 employees based in the area are all safe. We’re committed to stand by the to help them overcome the effects the storm on their daily lives.”

Shipments of powder coatings have resumed to enable customers to maintain their own operations and reduce the economic effects of the storm in the rest of the country, Axalta noted.