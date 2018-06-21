Axalta Sells 50,000th Spectrophotometer

Axalta has announced the sale of its 50,000th spectrophotometer globally since the launch of the first generation of handheld devices for the refinish industry in 2005.

To commemorate this accomplishment, BYK-Gardner, a global leader in the field of measuring color and appearance, created a limited-edition spectrophotometer painted in StarLite, Axalta’s 2018 Automotive Color of the Year. Starlite is a modern, light and reflective hue for vehicles of today and tomorrow that uses Axalta’s tri-coat process to create an eye-catching pearlescent effect, according to the company.

“Marking the 50,000th global spectrophotometer sale highlights the importance refinishers attach to accurate and fast color matching,” said Joe McDougall, president of Global Refinish and EMEA. “This small yet technology-packed device demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative color-matching technology to customers. These devices and their patented technology are designed to achieve the perfect color match accurately, efficiently and reliably, every day in the body shop. When used in conjunction with our color management software, they truly support our commitment to customers to transition from traditional color retrieval to a fully digital color management process.”

Beginning in 1994, Axalta was one of the first coatings companies to offer a digital color measuring device and accompanying software for refinish customers. In 2005, Axalta partnered with BYK-Gardner to develop and manufacture a new generation of spectrophotometers – with the first portable three-angle device to use light-emitting diodes. By 2011, Axalta was the first to offer the device to body shops to measure both color and flake appearance. Today, the devices are smaller and smarter, and offer additional functionalities such as WIFI, a touch screen and a smart cradle according to the company.