Axalta Coating Systems announced it will be supporting the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) by sharing its latest innovations at booth no. 13.

The event will be held Jan. 26-27, 2017 at the Universal Eventspace in Vaughan, Ontario, and will provide a venue for body shop owners who understand the importance of investing in the future success of their business to stay abreast of current and future challenges in the collision repair industry.

Axalta’s presence at the event also includes guest speakers Patrice Marcil, Axalta Learning and Development Director-North America, and Mike Anderson, president of Collision Advice. Marcil will present to and moderate a panel about the important connection between the collision industry and education at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27 in the main conference hall. Anderson will moderate a panel discussion about pre- and post-repair vehicle scanning and calibration at 12:45 p.m. on the same day and in the same location.

“The Canadian collision industry went through significant changes over the last five years,” said Marcil. “Some of the challenges include the reduction in the number of shops due to industry consolidation, an increase in specialized jobs in a body shop, and the introduction of more advanced materials and technology. It is very important we connect with our schools and instructors to help them provide the workforce the industry now requires.”

CCIF meetings, held three times a year across Canada, provide collision industry professionals the opportunity to network, collaborate and contribute to the future success and sustainability of the Canadian collision repair industry.