Axalta Coating Systems has unveiled Color_gen, its 2017 automotive color collection for automakers.

First released to customers at Axalta’s 2017 Color Show China, which took place March 21-24 in Chongqing and Shanghai, Color_gen is designed to help car manufacturers understand the color preferences of different generations of drivers. The collection captures the preferences of three distinct driving demographics: GenNext, GenHere & Now and GenLux.

The Color_gen report complements two other Axalta traditions: the annual Automotive Color Popularity Report, now in its seventh decade of publication, and the company’s Automotive Color of the Year, which is Gallant Gray in 2017. In combination, these three resources provide automakers with customers’ color choices in the prior year, the latest trending color and a glimpse into what will drive consumer decisions in the future, respectively.

“While Axalta continues to track global automotive color trends through various color insight initiatives, the Color_gen report examines additional perspectives of consumer age groups, such as their ambitions, personalities and lifestyles,” said Nancy Lockhart, Axalta color marketing manager. “We look into what makes a particular generation tick, because these factors influence decisions when it comes to choosing an automotive style, brand and color.”

Steven Markevich, executive vice president and president, Transportation Coatings and Greater China for Axalta, echoed her comments.

“Axalta’s color initiatives – such as trend mapping and popularity predictions – offer tremendous advantages to our key auto OEM customers interested in using this insight to innovate,” Markevich said. “Our customers count on Axalta’s more than 90 years of color expertise to help them become first-movers in the market.”

According to the Color_Gen report, GenNext is comprised of people ages 16 to 35, GenHere&Now includes individuals aged between 36 and 55, and GenLux represents those aged 55 and over.

Axalta established the first-ever Color Advisory Committee 90 years ago to craft colors specifically for cars. Since then, Axalta has remained committed to innovative color technology and continues to build on its tradition of providing customers with dependable insights into consumer color trends. Axalta also provides vehicle manufacturers and collision repair technicians with one of the most extensive color databases in the world, which consists of more than 4 million colors.