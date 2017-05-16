Axalta and WorldSkills Australia Renew Partnership to Advance Refinish Professionals

Axalta Coating Systems announced a new two-year alliance as a Gold Partner with WorldSkills Australia, a non-profit organization focused on skills excellence in vocational, technological and service-oriented careers in Australia.

The renewal coincides with a celebration of a 10-year partnership between Axalta and WorldSkills that began in 2007.

Axalta’s commitment to WorldSkills Australia as a Gold Partner will support both the Regional and National Competitions through the supply of Axalta’s Standoblue refinish products, the latest in waterborne coating technology, and the new generation of Sagola spray guns, for which Axalta is the sole importer in Australia.

“At Axalta, we are passionate about the refinish industry, and we are driven by the desire to secure its future through the promotion of both sustainable practices and skills development in young professionals,” said Paul Polverino, national training manager of Axalta Australia. “This is very important to us, as there are fewer young people entering the refinish industry than ever before – and we are committed to supporting events and initiatives that promote the industry’s productivity and capabilities.”

For more than 10 years, in collaboration with WorldSkills Australia, Axalta has helped to mentor up-and-coming talent by offering resources such as product training, exposure to the latest work practices and sustainable techniques, problem-solving strategies, teamwork development and leadership skills.

WorldSkills Australia regional competitions are held across Australia, with each event designed to help participants improve skills, build confidence and benefit from exposure to the latest technology and techniques. Those interested in attending this year’s WorldSkills Australia can register at www.worldskills.org.au/regionals.