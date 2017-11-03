Body Shop Business
Axalta’s Spies Hecker Refinish Named Paint Brand of the Year by Irish Auto Trade Awards

Spies Hecker, one of the premium refinish paint brands of Axalta Coating Systems, has been named Paint Brand of the Year by the Irish Auto Trade Awards 2018.

The ceremony to present the awards took place on Oct. 26 at Carton House in County Kildare, Ireland.

In the Bodyshop Awards category, Spies Hecker beat strong competition from five other well-established paint brands to take the title of Paint Brand of the Year for 2018.

“Winning this prestigious award is a great honor, and I would like to thank everyone who voted for us,” said Derrick Paton, business growth manager for Axalta in the U.K. and Ireland. “We are also very grateful to all our industry partners, whose hard work in delivering Spies Hecker’s products and services across Ireland has been emphasized in this wonderful achievement.”

Spies Hecker is the Official Team Supplier of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and is on the team’s racecars. The brand’s products were used to coat the helmet Nico Rosberg wore when he won the 2016 FIA Formula One World Drivers’ Championship.

