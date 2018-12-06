Axalta’s Three Premium Global Refinish Brands Approved by Porsche AG

Axalta announced that Porsche AG has added Cromax to its list of approved car paint repair brands, making all three of Axalta’s premium global refinish brands – Cromax, Spies Hecker and Standox – authorized for use by Porsche AG dealerships and body shops worldwide. Axalta, a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, has held technical approval with Porsche AG for more than 20 years with Spies Hecker and Standox.

The rolling approval ensures that Porsche AG cars are repaired with the highest quality products using the most modern technologies.

“We are delighted to be continuing our successful partnership with Porsche AG with the inclusion of Cromax in the Porsche AG Paint Manual,” said Jürgen Knorr, director key accounts for Axalta’s Refinish Systems in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The highly productive and value-added paint systems offered by Cromax are a perfect fit for Porsche AG approved body shops and dealerships to enable repairs that maintain the value of a vehicle and to ensure strict warranty requirements are met.”