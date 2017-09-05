The U.S. subsidiary of B-TEC Systems announced the appointment of BC Marketing to represent the company in multiple states.

B-TEC’s core products are spray-gun washers and short-wave infrared paint-curing systems, primarily for the automotive refinish market.

“The B-TEC range is of a high quality and we are delighted to add this to the range of superior products in our portfolio,” said Jim Blazer, owner of BC Marketing. “B-TEC, a German company, has already experienced rapid growth in Europe and we are excited to be involved in its growth in North America.”