Babcox Media Acquires Dealership-Focused AutoSuccess Magazine

Babcox Media, the parent company of BodyShop Business, announced that it has acquired AutoSuccess magazine and its digital properties, effective March 31.

For more than 15 years, the AutoSuccess brand has focused on the evolving needs of new car and light-truck dealerships, providing solutions-based editorial content and industry information to help dealerships increase efficiency and profitability.

“We are excited to welcome AutoSuccess to the Babcox family,” said Bill Babcox, president of Babcox Media. “The addition of this brand to our company allows us to add a new dimension to our already extensive coverage of the automotive and auto care industries. We think it’s a great fit and we are thrilled to have the AutoSuccess staff join our team.”

Based in Louisville, Ky., and founded in 2001, AutoSuccess magazine is delivered each month to more than 22,500 new car and light-truck dealerships in the United States and Canada. AutoSuccess serves automotive dealer principals, general managers and department and service managers – the key decision-makers in the dealerships.

In addition, the AutoSuccess brand connects with its audience through various digital channels, including Autosuccessonline.com, webinars, podcasts and e-newsletters.

Susan Givens, publisher, and Dave Davis, editor, will continue in their current roles, as will other AutoSuccess personnel.

“Joining Babcox Media provides a great opportunity for AutoSuccess to bring more news, education and content to our readers,” Givens said. “The comprehensive market knowledge and resources of Babcox Media will help us more effectively promote and deliver our services. As a market leader with a very distinguished reputation and history in the industry segments they serve, Babcox Media makes an ideal partner for us.”