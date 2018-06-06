Body Shop Business
Babcox Media Adds Jenna Kuczkowski to BodyShop Business, Counterman Editorial Staff

Babcox Media Inc. has announced that Jenna Kuczkowski has joined BodyShop Business and Counterman magazine as associate editor.

Kuczkowski previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review publication, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. She also served as managing editor of The Kent Stater newspaper.

In her new role, Kuczkowski will report to Jason Stahl, editor of BodyShop Business, as well as Josh Cable, editor of Counterman magazine.

“Jenna brings a fresh perspective and excellent journalistic skills to the team. Welcome aboard, Jenna,” said Scott Shriber, group publisher of BodyShop Business, Counterman and aftermarketNews.

Kuczkowski can be reached at (330) 670-1234, ext. 244 or [email protected].

