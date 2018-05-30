Babcox Media Promotes Josh Cable to Editor of Counterman Magazine

Babcox Media Inc. has promoted Josh Cable to editor of Counterman. He previously served as senior editor of both Counterman and BodyShop Business.

Cable has 18 years of media experience, specializing in such areas as manufacturing and engineering, Lean/Six Sigma and workplace safety. He joined Babcox Media in 2017. In his new role, Cable will report to Scott Shriber, group publisher of BodyShop Business, Counterman and aftermarketNews.

“We are really excited about this new role for Josh,” said Shriber. “His previous experiences make him the perfect choice for this role.”

Cable can be reached at (330) 670-1234, ext. 254 or [email protected].