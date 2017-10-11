Body Shop Business
Insurance/Fraud
ago

Bakersfield, Calif., Couple Arrested on Felony Auto Fraud Charges

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

PPG to Show Off Screaming Colors at SEMA

Crunch Time with Jason Stahl Episode 4: Scanning vs. Recalibration

BASF to Showcase Premium Builds, New Products at SEMA 2017

NRAM Collision Center Collects Donations for Puerto Rico

National AutoBody Research to Discuss Variable Rate System at Houston Auto Body Association Meeting

Every Body Shop Should Post John Eagle Verdict for Insurance Adjusters to See, Attorney Says

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

Certification: Not Just a Fad

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

 

Parneet Kaur and her husband, Sarabjit Singh, both of Bakersfield, Calif., surrendered to authorities and were charged with multiple felony counts for allegedly conspiring to defraud their insurance company into paying for a collision that was not covered under their policy.

In September 2016, the two were involved in a crash causing damage to the other driver’s vehicle and totaling their 2012 Toyota Camry, according to the California Department of Insurance.

In his initial statement following the crash, Singh, 46, reported that he was driving, but was not covered as a driver on the auto policy. He changed his statement and claimed that his wife, Kaur, 34, was driving. As a result, Progressive Insurance paid more than $11,600 to the lienholder.

When the claim adjuster interviewed the other driver involved in the crash, they reported that Singh was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Suspecting possible fraud, Progressive referred the case to the Department of Insurance for investigation.

Detectives uncovered evidence that the couple allegedly provided false statements to the insurance company, in an attempt to collect on the policy even though they did not have the coverage.

The Kern County district attorney is prosecuting the case.

Show Full Article