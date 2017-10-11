Bakersfield, Calif., Couple Arrested on Felony Auto Fraud Charges

Parneet Kaur and her husband, Sarabjit Singh, both of Bakersfield, Calif., surrendered to authorities and were charged with multiple felony counts for allegedly conspiring to defraud their insurance company into paying for a collision that was not covered under their policy.

In September 2016, the two were involved in a crash causing damage to the other driver’s vehicle and totaling their 2012 Toyota Camry, according to the California Department of Insurance.

In his initial statement following the crash, Singh, 46, reported that he was driving, but was not covered as a driver on the auto policy. He changed his statement and claimed that his wife, Kaur, 34, was driving. As a result, Progressive Insurance paid more than $11,600 to the lienholder.

When the claim adjuster interviewed the other driver involved in the crash, they reported that Singh was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Suspecting possible fraud, Progressive referred the case to the Department of Insurance for investigation.

Detectives uncovered evidence that the couple allegedly provided false statements to the insurance company, in an attempt to collect on the policy even though they did not have the coverage.

The Kern County district attorney is prosecuting the case.