BASF Announces New Director of Refinish Sales

BASF announced that it has named Troy Neuerburg as the new U.S. sales director for Automotive Refinish.

Neuerburg has been a BASF employee since 2016, working as a sales zone manager with responsibilities for growing market share in the midwest and northeast U.S. regions. He has worked in the refinish industry for 18 years in various roles such as market manager of business services, branch manager and sales representative.

“We have the best people, processes and products in the market,” said Neuerburg. “I look forward to leading our sales organization and cross-functional groups in my new role to grow additional market share and help our customers be more productive and profitable.”