Body Shop Business
News/BASF
ago

BASF Announces New Director of Refinish Sales

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Registration Open for Coalition for Collision Repair Excellence Fall Convention and Seminar

CCC Names Dan Risley Vice President of Quality Repair and Market Development

AirPro Integrates OEM Position Statements with Scan Reports

BASF Announces New Director of Refinish Sales

AkzoNobel Helps Paint Picture of Hope in Fight to Save Coral Reefs

Illinois Auto Body Shop Files Class-Action Against State Farm

American Honda Releases Updated Position Statement on Glass Usage

Rogue Insurance Adjusters, Repairers Arrested in Auto Scam Ring

Vehicle Directs Man into Oncoming Traffic After ADAS Camera Was Not Calibrated

California Auto Body Labor Rate Survey Bill Causes Controversy

BASF announced that it has named Troy Neuerburg as the new U.S. sales director for Automotive Refinish.

Neuerburg has been a BASF employee since 2016, working as a sales zone manager with responsibilities for growing market share in the midwest and northeast U.S. regions. He has worked in the refinish industry for 18 years in various roles such as market manager of business services, branch manager and sales representative.

“We have the best people, processes and products in the market,” said Neuerburg. “I look forward to leading our sales organization and cross-functional groups in my new role to grow additional market share and help our customers be more productive and profitable.”

Show Full Article