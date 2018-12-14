BASF Body Shop Customers Mark Successful Year with Awards

BASF announced that several of its body shop customers had a successful 2018, collecting awards for high customer satisfaction, industry-leading KPIs and quality work.

Balise Collision Center of Warwick, Rhode Island, part of a four-location BASF collision center group in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, won the Toyota Certified Collision Center of the Year award. Criteria for the award includes: achievement of master level training in all departments; strong financials; consistent improvement of key performance indicators; and exceptional customer satisfaction scores.

“Balise Collision has been a partner of BASF for over 20 years, and they have created a great culture dedicated to improving processes and creating an unmatched customer experience,” said Jeff Wildman, manager, OEM & Industry Relations, BASF. “BASF is looking forward to continued support of Balise’s future success and continued growth.”

Added Brian Stone, Rhode Island collision director of Balise Collision Centers, “This award is really attributed to my team. We have a great culture in the shop and a no-quit attitude. This is the best team I have been a part of – I’m honored that Toyota has recognized our hard work.”

J & B Body Works of Mount Vernon, N.Y., won the first-ever Bentley Bodyshop of the Year award. Criteria for the award includes: submission of KPI repair data; demonstration of full system utilization of the Bentley exclusively approved Glasurit 90 Line for all Bentley repairs and demonstration of high levels of engagement with their nominated Bentley retailer; and providing evidence that all repairs are of the highest quality and are within full compliance of repair processes and procedures.

SEMA 2018 brought accolades to BASF customers as well, including over a dozen custom restorers winning awards on more than 25 vehicles throughout the week, including Eddie’s Rod and Custom awarded in the Top 4 Battle of the Builders.

“Our customers are at the center of our operation,” said Troy Neuerburg, U.S. sales director of BASF. “From innovative products to industry partnerships to BASF ambassador events to supporting OEs, our goal is to support their success. The year 2018 recognized that success, and we’re honored to have been and continue to be a part of it.”